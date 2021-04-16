Morning rain today, more into the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Light rain and sprinkles are pushing eastward across the region as we speak, but it’s definitely not anywhere close to being a washout. This will continue through the early afternoon, and the second half of the day is expected to be a bit drier afternoon expected; the sky might even start to clear a bit in a few spots, so a couple of peaks of sunshine through our mostly cloudy day will be enough to warm temperatures into the lower 70s.
Meanwhile to our south will be a stalled out boundary located just off the Gulf Coast; as an area of low pressure rides along that front late tonight into Saturday, we will see rain chances increase locally.
That will be especially true for those south of U.S. 80 tonight into Saturday morning.
A few additional showers are possible during the daytime Saturday, but nothing more than some light passing showers are in the forecast beyond the morning hours. It will be cloudy, which will keep highs around 70 degrees. More rain is possible Saturday evening and night, but will not be heavy or widespread.
So we can’t completely rule out some light showers or sprinkles during A-Day at Auburn and Alabama, but the games will be mostly dry under cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s with wind speeds generally under 5 mph.
We expect the Magic City Classic to be dry during the evening with temps falling from the mid-60s to the upper 50s.
Slightly warmer air returns for the second half of the weekend into next week. As skies clear on Sunday, highs will head into the lower and middle 70s. Ample sunshine is also likely for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
That will push highs in the middle and upper 70s to start the week, but a cold front set to move through Tuesday night will bring in cooler air again for Wednesday and Thursday. Despite those mainly sunny skies, highs will only be in the lower 70s at best.
Overnight lows will continue to be pleasantly cool as they generally hang around in the lower 50s. There are signs that 40s make a return later next week.
