Morning rain today, more into the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Light rain and sprinkles are pushing eastward across the region as we speak, but it’s definitely not anywhere close to being a washout. This will continue through the early afternoon, and the second half of the day is expected to be a bit drier afternoon expected; the sky might even start to clear a bit in a few spots, so a couple of peaks of sunshine through our mostly cloudy day will be enough to warm temperatures into the lower 70s.