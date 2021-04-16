MPS launches new summer learning program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has launched its new summer learning program.
It’s called “Launch into Learning” and will serve as an opportunity for MPS students to catch up on any schoolwork and learning that they may have missed out on due to being virtual for almost all of the past school year.
MPS leaders say this will help students get back on track with their education as well as their social lives.
“We will have lots and lots of activities going on for children. It will be fun, but at the same time learning, we’re going to be looking at all the critical standards that we are required to cover,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Moore.
The program will start and June 7 and will run for eight weeks. Transportation, meals and school supplies will be provided by MPS to those students that signed up.
