Part of Perry Hill Road closed after crash with utility pole.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say part of Perry Hill Road will be closed after a crash with a utility pole.
Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams says a vehicle hit a utility pole in the area of the 300 block of Perry Hill Road. The roadway will be closed for approximately 3-4 hours while the pole is repaired.
According to Alabama Power’s Michael Jordan, approximately 90 customers are without power in the area. Jordan says power crews are currently working to restore service.
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route when traveling in the area.
