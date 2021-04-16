Showers tonight, more rain into the first half of the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers are currently pushing across our area from west to east. To our south, there is a stalled out boundary located just off the Gulf Coast. As an area of low pressure rides along that front late tonight into Saturday, rain chances will increase, especially for those south of U.S. 80.
After widespread and steadier rain Saturday morning, a few additional showers are possible during the afternoon. We don’t expect a washout, and there will be more dry periods than wet periods in the afternoon. It will be cloudy, which will keep highs around 70 degrees.
So we can’t completely rule out some light showers or sprinkles during A-Day at Auburn and Alabama, but the games will be mostly dry under cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s with wind speeds generally under 5 mph.
We expect the Magic City Classic in Birmingham to be dry during the evening with temps falling from the mid-60s to the upper 50s.
More scattered rain is possible Saturday evening and night in our neck of the world, but it will not be heavy or widespread.
From there, we stay dry for a while. Expect mostly sunny skies through Thursday!
Today stayed in the 60s, but the 70s are back by tomorrow. Our average high temperature for this time of year is 77°, so we will be near or below average over the next 7 days.
