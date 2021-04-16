Third arrest made in September Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a September homicide on Montgomery’ Mobile Highway, according to court documents.
Sequan Gorman, 22, of Montgomery, was arrested Friday and charged with reckless murder for the Sept. 27 shooting death of Lamar Merrill, 30.
The investigation started shortly after 3:30 a.m. that Sunday when police and fire medics were called to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway in regards to a shooting, which court documents identified as the Executive Inn.
First responders found Merritt and transported him to an area hospital where he later died.
Court documents state that Gorman and other accomplices were involved in a verbal altercation with another man that turned into a shooting. Merritt, the documents stated, was sitting on the sidewalk at the time of the shooting and “was not an active participant in the altercation.”
Two other suspects, Joedauris Tolliver, 21, of Montgomery, and Edriage Vinson Jr., 28, of Luverne, were previously arrested. Charges against Vinson have since been dismissed following a preliminary hearing in which Judge Tiffany McCord found no probable cause. Tolliver is currently out of jail on bond, according to court records.
