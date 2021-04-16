Trinity Presbyterian honors Ken Whittle in retirement ceremony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trinity Presbyterian had a sweet surprise in store for baseball coach Ken Whittle on Friday night. Following the Wildcats’ series win over Prattville Christian, the manager was honored with a special retirement tribute. It was Whittle’s final regular season game at the helm.
“Since 1981, there has been one constant on the field. Players and assistant coaches have come and gone, but for over 1000 games, number 9 has been a fixture,” said Trinity athletic director Jessica Lassiter during the post-game presentation. “He has high standards, as he should, but he hold himself to those same standards.”
The school presented Whittle with a framed number 9 jersey, and announced they’d be retiring that number; it is the first to ever be retired. Additionally, the school renamed the stadium to Whittle-Armstrong Field.
Whittle was full of emotions during the ceremony, thanking everyone at the stadium for a tremendous career.
“Thank you to all the families for allowing me to work with your sons, to coach them and get after them a little bit,” he said. “I love Trinity. It’s a very, very special place.”
Whittle has spent the last 43 years coaching baseball at Trinity and is the only person in school history to manage the program. He’s led the Wildcats to six state championships with his teams making the playoffs for 29 straight seasons until COVID-19 ended the 2020 campaign early.
Whittle is in the AHSAA Hall of Fame and the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
