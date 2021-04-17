Routine maintenance on Cobbs Ford Road starting Sunday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says it will be performing routine maintenance on Cobbs Ford Road at the Interstate 65 interchange starting Sunday night, weather permitting.
According to ALDOT officials, maintenance will start at 6 p.m.
ALDOT officials are advising motorists to use caution while traveling through a work zone.
There will be lane closures on Cobbs Ford Road at the interchange in place while work is being done, ALDOT said. At times, drivers exiting I-65 north onto Cobbs Ford Road will be directed to make a right and U-turn in order to go left onto Cobbs Ford Road.
Work will continue until Monday afternoon
