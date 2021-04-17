Scattered rain today, but not a washout

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered rain is in the forecast today, but don’t cancel outdoor plans just yet! It’s not a washout of the day. In fact, many of us will be mostly dry by the afternoon.
After a bit more numerous showers in the morning, a few additional showers are possible during the afternoon. We don’t expect a washout, and there will be more dry periods than wet periods. It will stay cloudy, which will keep highs on either side of 70 degrees.
We can’t completely rule out some light showers or sprinkles during A-Day at Auburn and Alabama, but the games will be mostly dry under cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s.
We expect the Magic City Classic in Birmingham to be dry during the evening with temps falling from the mid-60s to the upper 50s.
More rain is possible Saturday evening until around daybreak Sunday morning.
Then, Sunday will dry and nice with temperatures in the low and middle 70s!
From there, we stay dry for a while. Expect mostly sunny skies through Thursday.
Temperatures will stay in the 70s during this time period. Our average high temperature for this time of year is 77°, so we will be near or below average over the next 7 days.
