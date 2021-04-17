Team Auburn defeats Team Tigers in 1st A-Day game of Harsin era

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Bryan Harsin era is underway on the Plains. Auburn’s A-Day game took place Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium and players showcased what is to come under a new head coach.
Quarterback Bo Nix finished the day with 112 passing yards and a touchdown.
Tank Bigsby ended the day with 64 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Team Auburn defeated Team Tigers 17-3 thanks to a strong second quarter.
Bigsby showed what he is made of. Nix hands it off to the sophomore, who takes it 46 yards for a touchdown for Team Auburn.
With seconds left in the second quarter, Nix connects with Elijah Cannon for the four-yard touchdown pass. Another score for Team Auburn.
Team Tigers would get on the board before the end of the first half with an Anders Carlson field goal.
Team Auburn finished with 304 total yards, while holding Team Tigers to 122 total yards.
Carlson drilled two field goals Saturday. The junior made a 28-yard field goal for team Auburn and a 34-yard field goal for Team Tigers.
Bigsby was name the offensive MVP of the game.
Harsin said he was overall pleased with the performance heading into the summer.
“There was plenty of things that we did do well today, as far as the stuff that coaches have been hitting and emphasizing with each group and each unit. And, then some things that we’ve got to work on, which is great,” Harsin said.
Harsin added the team has another practice on Monday to clean things up.
Auburn will open the 2021 season Sept. 4 taking on the Akron Zips at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
