Wetumpka couple prepares to move into barndominium

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From the outside, it may look like a barn, but if you step into the inside, it’s a house. It’s called a barndominum, and it will be the home of Joe and Patty Lambrecht.
Joe and Patty have been strawberry farmers for 20 years. They said it was time to slow their life down and they wanted to downsize their home.
“This was kind of combining our motorhome and our home all in one. We still wanted a mailbox to come home to, but that was the purpose of this,” Joe Lambrecht said.
Their barndominum is set up like a small home with one bedroom, bathroom, a kitchen and dining room area. The couple said living here will make life easy for them.
“It will help with the maintenance. Obviously, we won’t have a crawl space underneath, so we won’t have animals or mold or mildew. It will be pretty simple for us to maintain,” Patty Lambrecht said.
They now are near their business at all times, but Joe and Patty aren’t the first to build a barndominum. They believe a trend is beginning to grow in Alabama.
“People want to get out on their property, get out of the suburbs, and get back in where they can have some space,” Patty said.
The couple hopes to move into their barndominum this June.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.