White beats Crimson in annual A-Day game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “We had a very productive spring. I think now is the time, for us to come together and become a team. No offense, no defense, no crimson, no white. Everybody has got to create winning habits,” said Coach Nick Saban following the Tide’s annual A-Day game. “You don’t want to introduce any habits in your life that aren’t going to be productive for you. Your behavior is a habit, and we want our guys to have winning habits.”
A-Day is the Tide’s opportunity to set the tone and more than 47,218 fans were in attendance to get a look at what’s in store for the upcoming season.
The White Team beat the Crimson Team 13-10 after a fourth-quarter field goal by Will Reichard.
On offense, quarterback Bryce Young went 25-for-44 for 333 yards and a touchdown, which went to Cameron Latu for 59 yards. Traeshon Holden was the leading receiver, finishing with nine catches for 89 yards.
DeMarcco Hellams led the defense with 12 tackles, one forced fumble and a pass breakup, while Jaylen Moody recovered a fumble and scored for the Crimson Team. Both Ga’Quincy McKinstry and Kristian Story recorded interceptions for the White Team.
Quarterback Bryce Young won the Dixie Howell Memorial Award (MVP of the A-Day Game), while defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham earned the Dwight Stephenson Award (Most Valuable Lineman of the A-Day Game).
