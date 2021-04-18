Beautiful stretch of weather underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a beautiful day it is! Temperatures are warming up nicely under mostly sunny skies. Highs this afternoon will be comfortable in the middle 70s.
Can’t get outside and enjoy the lovely weather today? Don’t worry - many more opportunities are on the way. From here, we will stay rain-free for a while.
Tomorrow will be very similar to today with sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s. Then, a bit more cloud cover arrives Tuesday as highs push the upper 70s.
Wednesday will be cooler! Temperatures will struggle to make it to 70 degrees. That cooler air doesn’t arrive with any rain, though. In fact, we’ll stay dry through Friday. Our next good chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Friday night into Saturday.
Our average high temperature for this time of year is 77°, so we will be near or below average over the next 7 days. Lows temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.