Project to preserve history at Oakwood Cemetery launched

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Oakwood Cemetery in Montgomery is one of the oldest cemeteries in Alabama. And now, there’s a push to preserve history.
The Oakwood Cemetery Project is a joint project between the Montgomery County Historical Society and the city to create an online searchable database and map of the cemetery’s over 38,000 burial sites that span the city’s last 200 years. Right now, a little over 7,000 have been identified.
“Everybody will tell you about 1865. Everybody will tell you about 1955, but nobody knows about 1812. In Montgomery, you go back to 1812, 1810 and prior to 1860, what was Montgomery? And I think with all the information you’re putting together here, you’re gonna be able to uncover really what Montgomery’s history really was. The people that are here,” said Charles Jinright of the Montgomery City Council.
The organization is looking for volunteers to help gather data and act as field surveyors.
