Affidavit: Tyler man met Alabama girl online, kidnapped, sexually assaulted her

“On April 16, investigators took steps to analyze the cellular data from [the victim’s] cell phone and obtained tower dumps of cellular data which illustrated the movements of [the victim’s] phone,” the affidavit stated. “With this information, the FBI was able to determine that {the victim’s] phone left the area around her residence at approximately 5:36 a.m. on April 15, 2021, and was moving away from her residence.”