Alabama State draws Penn State in NCAA opening round

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State women’s soccer team is going dancing. On Monday, the Hornets learned they’d be facing Penn State in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
“There’s a lot of teams that would like to be here, so just to represent our conference - who I think is really moving in a good direction - is great for us, and I’m proud to send this big group of seniors out in the right way,” said Hornets head coach Jodie Smith.
Alabama State (8-2-2) is coming off a perfect regular season capped off by a SWAC Championship, giving them an automatic big into the NCAA Tournament. It is the team’s third in the last five years.
“This year went extremely well - more than my expectations,” said senior defender Mercedes Padilla. “I think we’re an unstoppable team. We work off of each other really, really well, and I think our team chemistry is one of the best since I’ve been here at Alabama State, and this team is something special.”
“I’m excited. I always look forward to going to the NCAA tournament when we do make it, so I’m really looking forward to it,” added senior forward Teaggan Ilela.
The Hornets will be facing Penn State (10-2-1), who finished the Big Ten regular season champions for the 20th time in program history. The Nittany Lions are 55-23-2 all time in the NCAA Tournament, and have advanced to the third round the last three seasons.
“It’s the first time we’re ever gonna play a Big Ten Team,” said Smith. “They’re way out of region and we’d probably never have a chance to play a team like Penn State. They’re very, very good and it’s just a great opportunity against a traditionally great program.”
It’s a challenge that the player say they’re ready to take on.
“This year we faced a lot of adversity, I think we use the nervousness and the anxiety and everything we used it to our best advantage,” said Padilla.
“We’re definitely able to rise to the occasion, and we are probably considered an underdog, and I think just being from the SWAC we play a very physical game, so I think we’ll be able to bring that to the table for sure,” added Ilela.
Since the NCAA Tournament is nothing new to the Hornets, Smith is confident his team will find success as long as they focus0 on playing Alabama State soccer.
“It’s not about [Penn State], it’s always gonna be about us. It’s always been about us and how we approach it, or what’s our focus when we get there. Is the moment gonna be too big or are we gonna be locked in? If we take a good mental approach against a really good program, we’ll make a good acquitting of ourselves.”
“I just hope to get a good experience out of it,” said Ilela. “I want to win, definitely, but just play how we know how to play and make it through the game.”
Alabama State and Penn State will meet on Wednesday, April 28th at 6 p.m. The entire tournament will be held in Cary, North Carolina and the surrounding area.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.