Arrests made in March downtown Montgomery shooting damage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested two suspects in connection to shots fired in the downtown area last month.
Police say shots were fired into buildings in the 400 and 200 blocks of Dexter Avenue on March 21, damaging those buildings.
Reggie Fowler II, 19, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building. Jywarrick Miller, 17, is charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building.
Fowler II was taken into custody on April 19. Miller was taken into custody on April 9/
Both are in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
