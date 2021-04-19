Auburn women’s golf win SEC Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers swept Mississippi State 5-0-0 on Sunday to clinch the 2021 SEC women’s golf championship. It was the team’s 10th conference title in program history and its first under head coach Melissa Luellen.
“I’m so incredibly proud of the entire group,” Luellen said. “Our whole team, all 10 of them, we’re out here to support. This year has truly been a group effort, and they just had so much poise and maturity to be able to flip all those matches around. I’m just excited.”
The Championship came after Auburn defeated both Alabama and Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals and was the first SEC title since 2012.
“We’ve been working hard at it,” senior Kaleigh Telfer said. “We’ve started to believe in ourselves, and I think that’s the key. We just needed to believe. We knew we were putting in all the hard work. We just came together as a team today, and we did it.”
“It’s been a lot of hard work by a lot of people,” added Luellen. “From Kim Hall to Andrew Pratt to all of our former players. This is the Auburn Family and the history of the program – these girls represent the Auburn golf program. We just want to do it with class and dignity and do it the right way. I’m a very proud coach.”
After the win, the team returned to Auburn, where fans joined them in the tradition of rolling Toomer’s Corner to celebrate.
Full results from Sunday’s championship match:
- Auburn def. Mississippi State, 5-0-0
- Kaleigh Telfer (AU) def. Abbey Daniel (MSU), 1-UP
- Megan Schofill (AU) def. Ashley Gilliam (MSU), 1-UP
- Brooke Sansom (AU) def. Clara Moyano (MSU), 1-UP
- Mychael O’Berry (AU) def. Blair Stockett (MSU), 2&1
- Elena Hualde Zuniga def. Hannah Levi (MSU), 3&2
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.