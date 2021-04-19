Baptist Health offers to cover those who missed Montgomery second dose clinic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency held the second dose mobile vaccination clinic Monday for those who got an initial COVID-19 shot at the old Smiley Court location back on March 29.
But for some reason, not everyone who attended the first clinic was able to return for their second shot.
Now, the Alabama Department of Public Health is urging those who missed their second dose at the Smiley Court location to take advantage of a make-up clinic being held by Baptist Health.
The clinic is being held at 3989 Eastern Boulevard only between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not necessary, but those looking to get their second-dose booster must bring their prime vaccination card issued March 29.
Attendees should also bring a photo ID, and although insurance is not required to receive a vaccine, individuals should bring an insurance card if they have one.
The first-come, first-served clinic will stay open until all allocated doses have been distributed, ADPH said.
Tim Hatch, assistant administrator, East Central Public Health District, said this clinic is offered in cooperation with Baptist Health as a courtesy since ADPH will no longer receive the Pfizer vaccine which was used for both the previous first-dose clinic on March 29 and the second-dose clinic on April 19.
