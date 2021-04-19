Drug suspect arrested after I-65 pursuit into Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers arrested a suspect following a vehicle pursuit Monday morning.
Troopers say they tried to pull over a car for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 184 mile marker around 8 a.m. Monday. Troopers said the driver did not stop and led them on a pursuit.
Troopers say the driver, identified as Darryl Stone, 32, of Montgomery, exited off of I-65 in Montgomery and was pursued to Glenmore Road where he got out of the car and ran. Troopers say he surrendered after a brief foot pursuit.
Stone was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess pistol, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance. He will also be charged in Autauga County for attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
