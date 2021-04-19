Fatal fire in Selma deemed ‘suspicious’

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A major investigation is underway in a house fire that killed a Selma man. Three agencies are now involved.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. What’s left of the home on Short Griffin Avenue remains cordoned off by crime tape, the scene of a tragedy that took the life of one man and injured two others.
Interim Selma fire chief Gabriel Sharpe says they are “suspicious” about the origin of the fire.
“Preliminary reports are, may have indicated, may have seen some witnesses at the time of the fire, so our guys are right now, investigators are now in the process of interviewing those people and examining the evidence they’ve collected,” said interim fire chief Sharpe.
Authorities have identified the person who died as 20-year-old Juwan Stubbs. Stubbs’ grandmother and another man were injured in the blaze. No word on their medical conditions.
“He was under the impression that his grandmother might have been still in the home while it was on fire so he went back in. But the grandma was actually out, had made it out. And he went back in and with the smoke and all, he got lost inside the house and died,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson..
If this, in fact, turns out to be a definitive case of arson, then that person will be charged with capital murder, according to Jackson.
An investigation, a fire fatality, so many unanswered questions linger in the city’s first fire death this year.
The state fire marshal’s office and the Selma Police Department are assisting in the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.