‘Food Truck Takeover’ brings residents together, gives hope to food vendors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you were hungry on Sunday, Hampstead was the place to be.
The neighborhood welcomed eight food vendors for their food truck takeover back after a year’s absence because of COVID-19 restrictions. This gave the community a variety of foods and also bringing some food vendors back into communities for the first time since the pandemic started giving them hope.
“It means a lot because everybody has had some type of suffering everywhere business-wise. It’s good to be back again and we would hope to be back to normal soon,” Santhosa Kamath with Brusters Ice Cream said.
“It looks like things are starting to open back up and people are starting to get back out so we’re really excited,” That’s My Dog owner Charles Lee said.
The event also served another purpose; bringing people together in the community.
“People are just ready to be together,” Hampstead event coordinator Kim Traff said. “I think we crave that social interaction and you can just see by the crowd today people are ready.”
Residents say the event also sends a message to other communities that there is power in coming together again.
“I think if we all go back to the greater good and what we are here for and a sense of community I believe hopefully it will renew some ties,” Hampstead resident Shelley Kavlick said.
Hampstead hopes to have another food takeover event in May or the fall.
