Here’s how to get the all-new WSFA 12 News app
The all new, streamlined WSFA 12 News app is now available. Simply run an update on your phone to download the latest version! (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 10:34 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News app you’ve come to rely on for the latest information is getting an upgrade! We’re relaunching it today with a fresh, new look.

We’re making it easier for you to find the latest news and information with a streamlined app. As always, our commitment to providing you breaking news and weather is unchanged.

If you already have the WSFA 12 News app, you don’t have to download anything new to replace it. The new app will update on your iOS or Android device automatically over the next few days.

You can get it sooner by manually updating the app by going to the App Store or Google Play and searching for WSFA, or by follow these links for Apple or Android.

You’ll want to make sure you’ve gotten the new update by the end of April to continue receiving the latest news and information from WSFA 12 News on your phone.

