Here’s how to get the all-new WSFA 12 News app

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News app you’ve come to rely on for the latest information is getting an upgrade! We’re relaunching it today with a fresh, new look.
We’re making it easier for you to find the latest news and information with a streamlined app. As always, our commitment to providing you breaking news and weather is unchanged.
If you already have the WSFA 12 News app, you don’t have to download anything new to replace it. The new app will update on your iOS or Android device automatically over the next few days.
You’ll want to make sure you’ve gotten the new update by the end of April to continue receiving the latest news and information from WSFA 12 News on your phone.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.