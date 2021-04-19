I-65 North on-ramp from Northern Boulevard closed for bridge repairs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says it will need to close the Interstate 65 North on-ramp from the Northern Boulevard for several hours on Tuesday.
The closure is needed in order for ALDOT crews to make bridge repairs.
Weather permitting, the closure should last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commuters needing to access I-65 North from the Northern Boulevard will need to take I-65 South to Exit 172 (Herron Street) where they can then access I-65 North.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to indicate this closure is for the I-65 on-ramp from Northern Boulevard, not the I-65 off-ramp to the Northern Boulevard.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.