1 killed, 4 injured in Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left four people injured, including juveniles, and one woman dead.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Day Street around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police say they found multiple gunshot victims.
One of them, identified as 34-year-old Queneisa McReynolds, was taken to a hospital where she died of her injures. Police say her death is being considered a homicide care.
Police say one juvenile male sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Also, a juvenile female, an adult female and one adult male sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
They were all taken to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Police say the circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.
