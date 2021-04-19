Longtime Montgomery restaurant owner dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime Montgomery business owner Bud Skinner has passed away. Skinner owned Jubilee Seafood and Bud’s Bar, two well known spots in Old Cloverdale.
Jubilee is considered one of the most popular seafood restaurants in the city. It is known for bringing in fresh fish from the Gulf Coast. A few doors down, Bud’s Bar is also a familiar hangout. The two establishments were under Skinner’s leadership for more than 25 years.
An employee of Bud’s Bar confirmed Skinner’s passing, but the cause of death is still unclear.
Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.