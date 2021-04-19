Montgomery to hold second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held Monday for those who received their first dose in March, according to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.
According to the EMA, the clinic is being held for those participants who received their first Pfizer vaccine dose during the drive-thru clinic on March 29th. It is being held on Marlyn Street from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those attending the clinic will enter the site at West Boulevard and Estate Avenue.
The EMA says those receiving their second dose should make sure to bring their vaccine card.
This week, the Alabama National Guard’s mobile vaccination clinics will also be administering second-round vaccine doses at the following sites:
- Tuesday- Selma at Bloch Park and the old national guard armory in Fort Deposit.
- Wednesday- Union Springs at the elementary school
- Thursday- Tuskegee national guard armory
- Friday- Wilcox central high school in Camden.
The state began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15, and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. As of April 18, there have been 2,239,048 vaccines administered, with 1,397,717 people having received one or more doses.
