Montgomery vehicle chase Sunday ends in crash, arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle pursuit in Montgomery on Sunday ended with a crash and an arrest.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says troopers tried stop a car for a tag violation on Southern Boulevard around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver, 31-year-old Gunvanta Thomas of Mapleton Georgia, did not stop, resulting in a pursuit.
Troopers say Thomas struck another vehicle at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Mobile Highway, then tried to run away on foot shortly after.
Thomas was caught and arrested. He is charged with attempting to elude, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, reckless driving, driving under the influence, running a red light, no tag and driving with a suspend driver’s license.
Thomas is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.
