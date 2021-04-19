Newly hired Covington County corrections officer arrested

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A newly hired correctional officer in Covington County was arrested Friday on charges of ethics violations and introducing prison contraband.
The sheriff’s office says Bethany Whiting was arrested at the Covington County Jail by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and FBI.
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office says Whiting was hired in February following a background check. She had resigned from the Escambia County Jail and sought employment with the Covington County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
An internal investigation by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office was initiated within the past two weeks concerning similar activity. The sheriff’s office says they contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office again and learned that they had an active investigation on Whiting.
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office received confirmation on April 12 that an Escambia County investigator was submitting a warrant for Whiting.
Sheriff Blake Turman sent the following statement:
“Correctional officers are held to the same standards as law enforcement officers. I was surprised that her behavior at another agency did not surface during a background investigation but either way I feel confident that our internal investigation would have resulted in the same manner. I respect the fact that we received a good reference from her previous employer even though she was under investigation. To divulge the behavior at the time could have tainted the integrity of their investigation.”
