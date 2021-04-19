Quiet, sunny workweek ahead!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for a beautiful sunny day with highs reaching the lower and perhaps middle 70s; wind will be under 10 mph and the humidity will be very low! Clouds increase this evening and we will be mostly cloudy tonight through the first half of Tuesday, but there’s only a 10% chance of a shower during that period. Despite the clouds, temps will still fall into the low 50s tonight before rebounding into the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.