Red Cross fire safety campaign goes virtual, needs volunteers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Red Cross reports home fires claim seven lives every day, but you can help change that.
This spring, through its Sound the Alarm campaign, the Red Cross is asking you to help keep your family safe by taking two steps: test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your two-minute escape drill.
“The two minutes is so important because studies have shown that after you hear a smoke alarm, you only have two minutes to get out of your home safe before that smoke inhalation can take place. So it’s important that you have that drill, that you practice that drill regularly. And that the rest of your family, or the rest of your household knows where to meet and where to go if that happens,” said Annette Rowland, communications director for Central Alabama Red Cross.
The goal is to educate 100,000 people nationwide.
In previous years during the Sound the Alarm campaign, the Red Cross teamed up with local fire departments to install smoke detectors. They can’t do that this year because of the pandemic. It’s all virtual this year.
They need volunteers to help educate families.
Click here if you’d like to volunteer or need a free smoke detector visit.
“Trainers to teach people about the home fire safety education throughout the year. So and that’s something they can do virtually,” Rowland said.
