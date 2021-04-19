Sunshine with a shot of chilly air

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for another beautiful sunny day with highs generally in the mid-70s. That will come after a comfortably cool morning in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a slight northwest breeze.
Clouds increase tonight into Tuesday morning, but there’s only a 10% chance of a shower during that period. Despite the clouds, temps will still make their way into the low 50s tonight before rebounding into the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.
Those warmer temps will be accompanied by ample afternoon sunshine.
Then we will watch a strong cold front move through the area early Wednesday morning. That front will bring a few clouds and much cooler air to Central Alabama. Highs will struggle to get to 68 degrees on Wednesday and 71 degrees on Thursday despite entirely sunny skies.
The breezy northwest winds on Wednesday will make things feel even chillier! For perspective, that 68-degree high is a solid 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.
It’ll be very chilly Wednesday night under clear skies. Lows will fall all the way to around 40 degrees with many along and north of U.S. 80 sinking into the upper 30s. Frost doesn’t look likely at this point, but we will watch it.
After a mostly cloudy and dry day Friday in the mid-70s, we will have an excellent chance at seeing widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday night. The potential will exist for heavy rain and a few strong storms, but it’s too early to speculate on any sort of legitimate severe threat at this point.
