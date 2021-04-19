Suspect arrested in Monday Montgomery fatal shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in a Monday homicide investigation.
Police responded to the 4300 block of Woodley Square around 2:30 a.m. They found a shooting victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Prentice Murphy.
Emmit Hardie, 22, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with murder. Hardie is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on $150,000 bond.
Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
