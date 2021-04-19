Sylacauga Police make arrest in shooting at Sonic

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in a shooting at Sonic restaurant on March 2, 2021. Officers said the victim was the mother of the man’s child.
Sylacauga officers said Zsaquon Dean Averette, 24, was arrested on April 8 for Attempted Domestic Violence 1st for the shooting at Sonic Restaurant at 514 W. Ft. Williams Street. The victim in the shooting was the mother of Averette’s child. Fortunately the woman was not injured in the shooting.
Averette’s bond was set in this case at $75,000.00 by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
At the time of his arrest, investigators said Averette was found with multiple firearms and narcotics in his possession. Averette was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of a Pistol without a Permit. Bonds for these charges totaled $11,000.00.
