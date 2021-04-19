4 teens now charged in fatal Selma shooting

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more teens are now charged in a shooting that left another teen dead, according to Selma police.
Kendarious Albritton and Joe Shelton, both 17, are charged with felony murder in the death of 17-year-old Selma High School student Amari Bonner. Police previously arrested David Cole, 16, and an unnamed 15-year-old.
Selma police say the shooting happened on April 10th in the 800 block of 1st Avenue. Bonner was in the rear seat behind the driver. The 15-year-old, also in the car, allegedly began shooting out of the car window.
Police say Shelton was driving the vehicle involved in the shooting and Albritton was the front seat passenger.
Shelton and Albritton are now being held in the Dallas County Jail under no bond pending a bond hearing.
