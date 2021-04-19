Tommy Wasden stepping down as head coach at Faulkner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Eagles are on the hunt for a new head coach. Tommy Wasden is stepping down after leading the Faulkner football program for two years.
“Thank you to the administration of the university for allowing me to fulfill a lifelong dream of coaching college football,” Wasden said of his experience at Faulkner. “Thank you to the players for allowing that time to be successful.”
Wasden served as the associate head coach in 2018 under his brother, Shayne, before being promoted to head coach in 2019. He went 3-6 in his first year at the helm while leading Faulkner through a postponed 2020 season due to COVID-19. He also helped the program transition into the Appalachian Division in the Mid-south Conference.
“Tommy did a great job of running a program that fits the values of Faulkner University and its mission,” Faulkner Athletic Director Hal Wynn said. “Having gone through the COVID era, it was a very challenging time and he was able to guide his student-athletes to a very successful season in the spring.”
The Eagles finished the 2020 spring season 6-2, and in second place of the Appalachian Division. Wasden finishes his time at Faulkner with a 9-8 record and a .529 winning percentage. Both land him at third all-time in Faulkner’s football history.
The school says they will immediately begin looking for a new head coach.
