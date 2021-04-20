Alabama reacts to guilty verdict in George Floyd case

“Justice has been served, and we will heed the calls for unity as our nation moves forward together. The days and months that followed the killing of George Floyd have provided a meaningful opportunity for a deeper dialogue on how we better address the injustices in our communities. We must continue to build trust and transparency between our police and the public they strive to protect. We must remain committed to building bridges and ensuring a more equitable, equal society for all. Only then will we have made the progress needed to begin the healing in our city and across the nation.”