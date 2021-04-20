Alabama wraps up spring practice with A-Day Game, steak and beans

“We had a very productive spring. I think now is the time, in the locker room after the A-Day Game, look it’s time for us to come together and become a team. No offense, no defense, no crimson, no white. Everybody has got to create winning habits. You don’t want to introduce any habits in your life that aren’t going to be productive for you. Your behavior is a habit, and we want our guys to have winning habits. This is the time of the year, there are hard times in football. Fall camp, offseason program, spring practice and then there is time where you got to finish school. You’re going to workout in a little lighter pace over May, get some time to recover, rehab, get some guys healthy. Then when we come back and start summer school, then we are sort of grinding again. I think the individuals on the team make a decision of what their habits are going to be, have winning habits or losing habits. Buy into what you need to do to be a team, play like we need you to play, with effort, toughness, discipline to do your job. I think that’s the time. The game today, obviously we had a significant number of starters, significant number of players, who were out today for medical reasons. I don’t think you can get a total assessment on those guys who didn’t play, but it was a great opportunity for some of the guys who got to play a lot more today than if everybody had been able to play in the game. For the most part, we didn’t have any issues all spring long, so we made a lot of progress. I’m not satisfied with where we are, we have a lot of work to do as a team but certainly looking forward to taking every opportunity that we have to improve our team and continue to improve our players. It was a fun game. We made a lot of mistakes, drop balls, turnovers, had a couple explosive plays called back because of pre-snap penalties, illegal formation, covering up people. These are all things that can get fixed, but there was a lot of good things out there as well,” said Nick Saban.