Alexander City PD moves into new municipal complex

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - It took a while but Alexander City police finally have a new place to call home.
The police department moved into the new Alexander City municipal complex off Highway 280. The building used to be the Russell Corp. headquarters until city leaders purchased the property and made extensive renovations.
This was the brainchild of late Alexander City Mayor Jim Nabors.
“It’s a lot better than what we had. I know everybody’s very appreciative of the new building and the changes that have came. It’s kind of boosted morale. Let’s just say, yeah, it’s definitely nice,” said Alexander City police detective Anthony Burgess.
More departments are expected to make the move into the new complex in the coming weeks.
No decision has been made yet on what to do with the current City Hall in downtown.
