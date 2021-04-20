Court records: Man charged after kidnapping in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man faces several charges in Autauga County after court records say he kidnapped and injured a woman.
Klayton Andrew is charged with kidnapping first-degree and domestic violence first-degree.
Court records say the kidnapping took place Friday at a home on Highway 143 in Deatsville. The victim told deputies Andrew took her from the residence and forced her into his vehicle. He then drove her to his home and forced her inside, preventing her from leaving.
The victim was also assaulted, causing severe bruising to her right eye and a possible fracture to the eye socket, court records added. The victim also had red marks on both arms and a “golf ball-sized” knot on her forehead.
Andrew was taken into custody Sunday and placed in the Autauga County Jail under a $30,000 bond.
