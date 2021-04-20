Montgomery City Council suspends license for pallet company in 2018 fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The property owner of the pallet company that was the center of a major fire in Montgomery in 2018 went before the Montgomery City Council Tuesday night over fire code violations.
Fire officials say they first looked at American Pallets in March when a call was made over pallets obstructing roadways. Officials say he’s been given time since then to clear fire apparatus access roads and fix nearly a dozen fire code violations.
Officials say the road is clear but the violations have not been cleared.
The City Council voted to suspend the owner’s license until the violations are resolved.
“Every time our firefighter’s go out there, and I’m responsible for those firefighters, you put their lives in danger with them. That’s the problem I have,” said Montgomery Fire Chief Miford Jordan.
Also on Tuesday night, the council voted on a resolution to support the naming of a street after civil rights attorney Fred Gray. The initial move was to have Jefferson Davis Avenue changed to Fred Gray Avenue, but Tuesday night’s support was for an undetermined street.
