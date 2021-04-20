More than a dozen vehicles burglarized in Alexander City

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a rude awakening Sunday for dozens of Alexander City residents. They woke up to realize their very own vehicles had not only been burglarized but damaged as well.
One homeowner had her car window bashed in front of her home on Circle Drive Sunday morning and she was by far not alone. Fourteen vehicles were burglarized on four streets nearby. In all but two cases, the doors were left unlocked.
“You know, a lot of them just, they didn’t want to lock their vehicles just in case somebody were to break in, they didn’t want the glass actually. I know a lot of people feel like they’re comfortable at their own house,” said Alexander City police detective Anthony Burgess.
Alexander City police say they don’t have anyone in custody but they do have what they consider “promising leads.” Home security cameras are expected to play a big role in the investigation once detectives begin viewing them.
“Anything from purses to anything really they could get their hands on. I would say roughly maybe $15,000. That’s including damages,” Burgess said.
This is not the largest car break-in case for Alex City police. That happened about two years ago when close to 20 vehicles were broken into.
Burgess feels certain this is the work of more than one person and they struck long before sunrise Sunday morning.
Once caught, they’ll be charged with at least 14 felonies.
“You shouldn’t leave any merchandise in your vehicle,” he said.
In the meantime, Alex City police encourage vehicle owners to lock it up and not make it so easy for those who prey under the cover of darkness.
The rash of car break-ins two years ago ended with several arrests.
