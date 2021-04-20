Reports: Motorcyclist missing after crash on Mobile bridge

MOBILE Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a motorcyclist that is believed to have gone over the guardrail of a Mobile bridge.
According to reports from WPMI, a truck driver reportedly told police he saw a motorcyclist hit the guard rail and go over the Bayway Bridge Tuesday morning.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says troopers were called to the area around 3:35 a.m. and discovered a crashed motorcycle but have been unable to find its operator.
Troopers and the Marine Patrol Division are assisting in the search.
No other details about the crash or the search have been released.
