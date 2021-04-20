Shot of chilly air, but plenty of sun

Lows head well down into the 40s twice this week

Light rain in spots this morning, strong cold front Wed.
By Tyler Sebree | April 20, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 5:54 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The beautiful stretch of weather will continue for the next few days with plenty of sun! Before we see all of that sunshine, we have to get through morning cloud cover today. There are also a couple of light passing showers south of U.S. 80.

That light shower/sprinkle activity will stay confined to South Alabama through mid-morning. The clouds will then break for the afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

You probably won’t notice it, but a boundary will push through early Wednesday morning. This front won’t produce any rain, nor bring much more than a few clouds during the morning hours. What it will do is impact temperatures. Highs on Wednesday behind the front will struggle to get into the upper 60s despite sunny skies.

It’ll be very chilly Wednesday night under mainly clear skies. Lows will fall into the 36-42 degree range. Frost doesn’t look likely at this point due to a dry air mass and borderline supportive temperatures. Sunshine will return Thursday, but highs stay cool around 70 degrees.

After a mostly cloudy and dry day Friday in the mid-70s, we will have an excellent chance at seeing widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday night.

The potential will exist for heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms. There are some moving parts involved in the forecast, which is leading to some uncertainty regarding the extent of the severe risk.

Still, we believe it is fair to say at this point that we do have a risk of some severe storms on Saturday -- especially south of U.S. 80.

Behind that system will be plentiful sunshine for both Sunday and Monday with high temperatures back in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Those warmer temps will likely hang around beyond the 7-day period as well.

