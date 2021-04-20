2 sought for separate burglaries at same Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted for breaking into a business and taking merchandise.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation the two suspects broke into the Montgomery business, located in the 300 Block of West Fairview Avenue, on two separate occasions. The first burglary happened on March 29th and the second on April 12th.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, please immediately call the ALEA-State Bureau of Investigation at 334-296-3893 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
You may also use CrimeStoppers’ toll-free number by calling 1-833-AL1-STOP.
