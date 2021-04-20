Suspect sought in Millbrook shooting

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police are searching for a suspect that left one person seriously injured late Monday.
Police say they responded to multiple reports of shots fired on Dan Drive around 11:20 p.m. They found one victim with a single gunshot wound in his upper torso. He was taken to Baptist South with serious to life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victim is currently listed in stable condition following surgery.
Chief P.K. Johnson said there is not a lot of information yet in this ongoing investigation.
Johnson said while investigating that scene, officers also found a home in the area that was struck by multiple gunshots. That home was occupied by multiple children and their mother at the time, but no one there was hurt, he said.
The chief said a suspect could face charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied building in addition to felony assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832 or the secret witness line at 334-285-8500.
Johnson said he has ordered increased patrols in this and other areas throughout the city.
