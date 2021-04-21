Breezy and cool today, cold tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry, quiet and below average weather will carry us through the remainder of the workweek as high pressure dominates the pattern for Alabama.
Before high pressure arrives, we have a cold front pushing through this morning. That won’t do anything more than bring colder air into the state. Despite sunny skies, high temperatures will only get into the lower and middle 60s this afternoon.
There will also be a chilly northwest wind of 10-20 mph throughout the day. That will make things feel even colder than what the thermometer says at any given point.
It’ll be very chilly tonight under mainly clear skies. We’ve got the perfect recipe for radiational cooling. Lows will fall into the 36-42 degree range. Frost doesn’t look likely at this point due to a dry air mass and borderline supportive temperatures However, if you are in a sheltered area, a valley or a typically colder location it is possible to see patchy frost development.
Mostly sunny skies will return Thursday, but highs stay cool in the upper 60s to lower 70s. After a mostly cloudy and dry day Friday in the middle and upper 70s, we will have an excellent chance at seeing widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday evening.
The potential will exist for heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms; there are some moving parts involved in the forecast, which is leading to some uncertainty regarding the extent of the severe risk.
Still, we believe it is fair to say that we do have a risk of some severe storms on Saturday -- especially south of U.S. 80 during the morning and afternoon hours. Risks would be damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, large hail and a couple of brief tornadoes.
Behind that system will be plentiful sunshine for both Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will be back in the middle and upper 70s Sunday and in the lower 80s for Monday afternoon.
Those warmer temps continue into the middle of next week with dry weather again for Tuesday. Highs will likely soar into the middle 80s before rain chances return Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.