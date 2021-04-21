Ivy Classical Academy location presented before Prattville City Council

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville City Council was presented plans for the location for the new charter school Ivy Classical Academy.
The school will open in August 2022 and the favorable location for the school is the High Point Town Center a center unoccupied since 2008.
Council members and residents had a chance to voice their opinions if charter school should be at the High Point Town Center at Tuesday’s council meeting.
It will cost $22.8 million for the school to be located at the center.
Prattville resident Barbara Robinson says she doesn’t want charter school there because even though the center is in Prattville it’s a part of Elmore County.
“Why not put it where it would be used. It’s a lot of property that can be beneficial for a charter school that would be in the city and county,” Robinson said.
If it does go to High Point, Ivy Classical Board Chairman Bradley Neaves is asking Prattville to assist with local funding.
“I bet they’re looking at giving additional funding to Autauga County. We’re asking them to bring us up to a level paying field before starting an equitable disbursement,” Neaves said.
No vote has been made but One council member says he couldn’t support having the school at High Point.
“We can not further damage the public school system by volunteering funds they need to offer our children an education of the same caliber,” District 2 Councilman Marcus Jackson said.
If the city doesn’t approve of the High Point location the school will have to find another location much more expensive.
