Jefferson Co. Coroner asking for help locating families of 5 people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the families of five people who recently died in Jefferson County.
Johnnie William Harris, 72, died on March 29 of natural causes. He was found at his apartment on 3rd Avenue South in Birmingham during a welfare check. Harris lived in Montgomery in 1999.
Ruby Catherine Deese, 85, died of natural causes at St. Vincent’s East Hospital on April 4. She lived at 38th Place North in Birmingham. There is not a photo of Deese available.
Roderick T. Lampkin, 65, died on April 9 of natural causes at his home on Munger Avenue Southwest in Birmingham.
David E. Herod, 64, died of natural causes on April 2 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. He lived on 16th Street North in Birmingham.
Jimmie Dean Young ,60, was found on April 15 inside his tent within a homeless camp on Vanderbilt Road. Young is originally from Wyoming.
f you are family or if you have knowledge of his family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.