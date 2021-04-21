Jim Steinman, hitmaker for Meat Loaf and Celine Dion, dies

Inductee Jim Steinman speaks at the 2012 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala in New York on June 14, 2012. Steinman, the Grammy-winning composer and playwright who wrote Meat Loaf's best-selling “Bat Out Of Hell" debut album as well as hits for Celine Dion, Air Supply and Bonnie Tyler, has died, at 73. Bill Steinman told The Associated Press that his brother died Monday from kidney failure and was ill for some time. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision, File)