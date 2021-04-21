Second suspect charged in December Montgomery house fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another suspect has been charged in a December fire at a Montgomery house.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue Lt. J.C. Selman, the juvenile, who has not been identified, is charged with arson second-degree. The juvenile was brought by his mother to investigations for an interview where he admitted to being present when the fire was ignited.
Selman said, because of his admission, the juvenile was charged and released back into his mother’s custody.
The charges, Selman said, are related to a fire that happened on Dec. 23. Firefighters were called to 1239 East Audubon Road where they found smoke and flames coming from the structure.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and requested assistance from the Bureau of Investigation to determine the cause.
According to Selman, another person was previously identified as a suspect by nearby neighbors.
Rzavtis Scott, 19, of Montgomery, was charged by investigators in March, Selman added.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened while the house was vacant.
